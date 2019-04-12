Charlotte L (nee Welsh) Twenty, 82 of Mount Airy, MD passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lorien of Mt Airy.



She was the wife of the late Amos Twenty, Jr



She was born August 7, 1936 the daughter of the late LeRoy F. Welsh and late Pauline L. (nee Will) Welsh



Helped with the family farm for over 30 years while holding many other positions such as Teacher, Nurse, Counselor, Coach, Accountant, Chef, wife, friend and most importantly a Mom.



Surviving are children Larry Twenty, Sr. of Westminster and Linda Twenty of Lewes, DE, grandsons Larry Twenty, Jr. and Vincent Twenty both of Westminster. Also survived by her twin sister Shirley Fleming of Mt. Airy and sister Patti Elgin of Worton, MD. She is preceded in death by daughter Lisa Twenty.



Friends may call Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 Where funeral services will be held 10 AM. Interment Taylorsville Cemetery, Taylorsville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019