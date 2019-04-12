Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Twenty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Twenty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Twenty Obituary
Charlotte L (nee Welsh) Twenty, 82 of Mount Airy, MD passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lorien of Mt Airy.

She was the wife of the late Amos Twenty, Jr

She was born August 7, 1936 the daughter of the late LeRoy F. Welsh and late Pauline L. (nee Will) Welsh

Helped with the family farm for over 30 years while holding many other positions such as Teacher, Nurse, Counselor, Coach, Accountant, Chef, wife, friend and most importantly a Mom.

Surviving are children Larry Twenty, Sr. of Westminster and Linda Twenty of Lewes, DE, grandsons Larry Twenty, Jr. and Vincent Twenty both of Westminster. Also survived by her twin sister Shirley Fleming of Mt. Airy and sister Patti Elgin of Worton, MD. She is preceded in death by daughter Lisa Twenty.

Friends may call Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 Where funeral services will be held 10 AM. Interment Taylorsville Cemetery, Taylorsville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now