|
|
Cheryl Lynn Holt, 49, of Frederick, MD, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born January 23, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of Marlene Rebecca (Kolb) Cook and the late Hanford Clifford Cook, Jr.
She was a graduate of Catoctin High School.
She was a sweet, funny, caring person. She had a cat named Molly she loved. She loved going to Ocean City. She liked butterflies, sunflowers and horses and her favorite color was Black.
She worked at various restaurants in the area including Brown's, Cracker Barrell and Roy Rogers.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by siblings, Mary Hemp and Jeff Cook, children, Chris Holt, Shane Holt, Joshua Martz, Alexis Martz and stepson Aaron Martz, granddaughter, Kailey Holt and grandsons, Noah Martz and Tyson Holt.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020