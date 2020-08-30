Our family lost our pillar this week when Cheryle Wilson McKee, loving wife, mother of two, granny, and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at the age of 54.
Cheryle was born on July 15th, 1966 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Russel Meredith Willson and Vada Virginia Nolte. She spent her childhood in Louisiana before moving to Ohio for College then settling in Maryland where she raised her family. After leaving her corporate job she spent her final years as a nutritionist helping and teaching others on how to live healthy enriched lives. As someone who always wanted to make sure that everyone else was doing okay, her joy came from her loving friends and family.
Cheryle is preceded by her maternal grandparents Lennie O'Neal and Audrey Brown Johnson, and her paternal grandparents Grover Lee and Catherine Wilson, and her mother-in-law Shirley Ann McKee. She is survived by her husband Jim McKee, parents Russell Meredith Wilson and Vada Virginia Nolte, children Marissa Nicole Temple and Emily Caitlin McKee, sons-in-law John Luther Temple and William Harvey Harris and her "punky monkey" grandson William Benjamin Harris, as well as her sisters Alana Nicole Bankson [Shawn] and Lisa Michelle Greer [Scott], countless cousins, nieces and nephews, and entire McKee family that welcome her into their family with open arms. She also leaves behind countless dear friends, coworkers, and her 3 chickens.
Cheryle moved from Shreveport, Louisiana to Columbus, Ohio where she received a Bachelors of Science in Computer Information Systems from DeVry University, after settling down with Jim in Maryland she went down the road for 25 years working as an analyst for Geico. She left her corporate job after 25 years as she decided to pursue her passion of food and nutrition in an attempt to help her family deal with the dietary issues they were facing. She received her Masters of Science in Nutrition & Integrative Health from the Maryland University of Integrative Health, after graduating she started her practice Nourishing Abundance where she began to host classes and help people take back their health by eating whole food and creating balance in their life.
Cheryle was a Certified Nutrtional Specialist and a Licensed Dietetic Nutritionist. She loved food, and used this love to set people on a path that used food to heal people and keep them healthy. It wasn't just at work where Cheryle channeled this love, Whether it be neighbors, family, friends or people she came across in the Common Market, she would compassionately share, teach, and explain the simple steps one could take to live a healthier, less-stressful life. When she wasn't tending the garden, or cooking she spent her time on her walks through Middletown with numerous walking buddies, singing in the Contemporary Worship Team at Zion Lutheran, and helping with the local group of Celebrate Recovery, and most importantly being the best granny to Benji.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take time to live out the spirit of Cheryle. Spend time with your family, cook at home, and eat local, fresh, real food. Be grateful for your blessings and treat everyone with kindness and compassion. If you wish to make a donation, we ask that all donations be made in Cheryle's honor to her family of faith, Zion Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 4th at Zion Lutheran Church on 107 W Main St, Middletown, MD, at 1:00 pm. Due to the dangers associated with the spread of COVID19, all attendees shall wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times while attending any aspect of the funeral services. Attendees are asked to comply with all preventative measures required by Zion Lutheran.
For those attending digitally a please follow this link to cherylewilsonmckee.com
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com