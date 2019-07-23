The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Cheryle Mae Rice, 59, Hagerstown, died Saturday July 20, 2019 at her home.

Born in Frederick on August 22, 1959 she was a daughter of the late Charles McComas and Mary Jane Askins Rice.

She is survived by her three daughters Brandy N. Rice, Jennifer L. Rice, Cassandra R. Zientek all of Hagerstown, five grandchildren Kierstan N. Hahn, Tyler M. Hahn, Logan W. Holton, Isaac A. Naylor, Alexis M. Ault and sisters Virginia A. Rollins, Debra J. Fraley, Tracey E. Rice and a brother William M. "Butch" Rice.

She was predeceased by a brother Charles William Rice.

The family will have a private immediate family service only.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Washington County/Autism Speaks, 820 Florida Ave., Hagerstown, MD. 21740

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019
