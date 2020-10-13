Chester Hetkowski

Chester "Chet" John Hetkowski of Winchester, VA (former long-time resident of Frederick, MD), passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Chet was a loving husband, father, and respected member of the Frederick community throughout his life.
Born December 27, 1943 in Peckville, PA to Chester Daniel and Caroline Mozdziock Hetkowski, Chet spent most of his childhood living in the greater Philadelphia area. Here, he was an All-Star athlete who excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. Chet was a member of the United States Army Reserves and a 1966 graduate of Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA. He began his career with Sears, Roebuck and Company, and eventually settled in Frederick. After his tenure at Sears, he worked for the Department of Defense and often spoke with great reverence of his humbling experience at the Pentagon during the events of September 11, 2001.
For much of his life, Chet was extremely active in youth sports throughout the Frederick area. In 1979, he co-founded and served as Treasurer of the Frederick Baseball Association. In addition, he served as a coach of the Eagles in the Frederick Midget Football League for many years. Chet was an ardent fan of his beloved Philadelphia sports teams, namely the Phillies and Eagles. He was also a long-time supporter of Mount Saint Mary's basketball, rarely missing a home game, and looked forward to making numerous road trips each season.
Chet was married to his wife Frances, in which they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Christine (McKee) and her husband Jeffrey of Winchester, VA, and Chet and his wife Kimberley, of Frederick, MD. He is also survived by two sisters, Cheryl (Foff) and husband John, of Doylestown, PA, and Marie (Jenkinson) and husband Bill, of Willow Grove, PA; along with two grandchildren, Ashley (McKee) Haines, and Hannah (McKee) Amari, and many nieces and nephews.
Services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Al Bracy officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior from 10:00 - 11:00. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.