With broken hearts our daughter Christina Brianna Wyatt died suddenly on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Children's National Hospital in Washington DC. Born February 27, 2002 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, she was the daughter of Michael S. Wyatt and Faith B. Wyatt of Frederick, MD.



In addition to her parents she is survived by her Uncle Keith R. Bryan and Aunt Carolann Bryan of Westminster; her Grandma Nancy J. Bryan of Boonsboro and her Nana Marilyn M. Wyatt of Walkersville; special cousin Allison Dotson; and her wonderful family in West Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and Florida. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Wayne W. Wyatt and Frank R. Bryan and her Aunt Boots.



Christina was a member of Liberty Central United Methodist Church and was a student at Linganore High School. She was very talented in her music and was very artistic. She loved music of all kinds and her pets, her dog Charlie and rabbit Hopscotch that she adopted from the Frederick shelter.



She is happy in Heaven, joining both of her grandfathers and beloved pets, Duke and Nicky.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Liberty Central United Methodist Church, 12024 Main St., Libertytown, MD (P.O. Box 337) 21762, with Rev. Jerry Cline, her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown.



The family will receive friends 3:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick and at the church, Saturday, May 4 from 12 noon until service time.



Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to her church at the above address.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019