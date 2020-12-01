1/1
Christine Ann O'Connor
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Christine Ann O'Connor, 86, of Frederick died Friday, November 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. James O'Connor, who predeceased her in 2006.

Born February 17, 1934 in Merrick Long Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecilia (Cunningham) Rooney.

She received her bachelor's degree in English from Our Lady at Good Counsel in White Plains, NY and a master's degree in Education at SUNY New Paltz, in New Paltz, NY.

She was an elementary school teacher between 1950s-1960s, teaching in Yorktown, NY and Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School in Goshen, NY before starting her family. Mrs. O'Connor loved to travel, spend time with friends and family, listen to music, sing and watch Dancing with the Stars and ice skating.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Christine Madore and husband, Michael; grandchild, Riley Madore; daughter-in-law, Connie O'Connor; step-grandchildren, Matthew Ng and fiance Jenny, and Andrew Ng.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sons, James and Michael O'Connor.

All services will be private at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Those wishing to view the service on Facebook or YouTube may do so by searching St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick, MD and look for the link under videos.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
11:00 AM
