Christopher P. Nolan, 32 of Waynesboro PA, formerly of Frederick MD, lost his battle with addiction June 14th, 2019. He was born May 8th, 1987 and was educated in WV, MD & PA. He earned his GED proudly in PA and MD. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed fishing.



He is survived by his mother Sherry Doody-Nolan of Waynesboro, formerly of Frederick MD; father Virgil P. Nolan (wife Michelle) of Westminster MD; sister Leann Windsor and Josh Simpson of Walkersville MD; stepbrother Brandon Black of Westminster MD; grandparents Norman and Rosalie Nolan of Mount Airy MD; grandmother Linda Stine of Frederick MD; and grandparents Ronald and Carole Doody. He is also survived by Aunts Cheryl Magers (husband Kenny) of Thurmont MD, Kathy Halstead (husband Steve) of New Market MD; uncle Joseph Stine of Woodsboro MD; nephew Zachary Easterling; neice Taylor Simpson of Walkersville.



He was predeceased by grandmother Patricia Bowman Clarke; grandfather Daniel Clarke; and grandfather Richard 'FOOT' Stine Jr.



Visitation will be at 6 to 8 p.m. Friday 6/21 with a memorial service on Saturday 6/22 at 2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Avenue, Smithsburg MD. Memorial donations can be made to the Up and Out Foundation. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 18 to June 19, 2019