Christopher Paul Centineo, 66 (just one day shy of his 67th Birthday), passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones, at 8:15 AM, on October 16th, 2020, following a long and valiant fight against cholangiocarcinoma. Chris was born in Baltimore MD, to Barbara (nee Hanson) and Samuel Centineo, the second of four children. He is survived by brother Stephen Centineo and his wife Cora, of Delaware; sister Evelyn Hall, of Florida; and sister Terry McDonald and husband Mike, of Baltimore.
He is also survived by his wife Susan (nee Gargon) Centineo, and 2 children, son Christopher Marc Centineo, of Woodstock MD, and daughter Danielle (Centineo) Baise and Husband Bryan, of Kentucky; and two step-children, Asa Gargon Hernandes and Laura Gargon Hernandes, both of Frederick. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeremy Wahman, 15, of Frederick; and Madelyn Baise, 10, Collin Baise, 8, and Olivia Baise, 5, all of Kentucky. Chris has many nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention.
Chris had a successful Real Estate career since the 90's, and leaves behind many Realtor friends and clients who became friends. He was also an ardent (and talented!) fan of Texas Holdem, and regularly hosted games at his home for his beloved poker friends and buddies for over 15 years. He bowled on a league in Frederick for many years and was a great player. Chris enjoyed going to Orioles games with his brother Steve, watching Sunday football with his grandson Jeremy, bowling with one of his best friends, Bill Cole, and going to the beach every summer with multiple family members. Chris loved life, had great energy and was a cut-to-the-chase type of guy. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Of note, a few special people in his life: His sister-in-law Dianne Elizabeth was a very close friend and health advocate during his illness; and another of his best friends, Brian Seipler, was there for Chris when he was in his final days, and needed more physical help. He didn't want us to call anyone but Brian. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Frederick Memorial Hospice nurses and staff members who were kind and wonderful.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, Maryland 21702 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
