Christopher Kent Randolph, age 58, passed away on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 at home. Born Feb. 22,1961 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of Nancy Thompson Randolph and the late Maurice Boyd Sr. He graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1979. Chris is survived by his: daughter, Christina Randolph; 2 grandchildren, Chrisaun & Chrivonya; 4 sisters Robin, Sharon, Lisa, & Kathy; and 6 brothers, Gregory (Alice), Jerome (Erica), Ivin (Sheryl), Maurice (Martha), Kenny (Mary), & Tony. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike, and sisters, Raylene and Jean. Services are on Tues., Feb. 18, 2020 at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, with viewing at 9:30 a.m., family receiving friends and 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. For online condolences, visit www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020