Christopher Shiderly
1988 - 2020
Christopher James Shiderly, age 32, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away in his sleep at his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born November 19, 1988 in Rockville, he was the son of David and Toni Shiderly of Libertytown.

Christopher was a 2007 graduate of Linganore High School. During his high school years, he was the goalkeeper for the boy's lacrosse team and played baritone with the Lancer marching band.

He attained the level of Eagle Scout in 2006. Chris proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2011-2014 and attained the rank of Lance Corporal. He enjoyed a variety of sports, including playing volleyball with his friends. He loved the Washington Capitals and motorcycles.

Christopher was employed by Akooba, Inc. of Baltimore as a warehouse lead for four years.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Shiderly of Germantown and Mark Shiderly of Philadelphia, beloved girlfriend, Ashley Mayr of Columbia and adored pet, Charli Rose.

Christopher was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ralph and Phyllis Shiderly and maternal grandparents, Joe and Delores Pagliaroli, uncles Don and Paul Shiderly and aunt, Donna Kasiara.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, officiating. The service will be available to the public via connection to a link found on the funeral home website, www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people (25) in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, https://secure.uso.org/OM_RGR/?sc=WF18SRCH32&gclid=Cj0KCQiA2af-BRDzARIsAIVQUOedjqA8CNNQE_egl6-orHGUawVJ4cyRUDY-2ATjvLOOHcbFvQJ9wKIaAo7PEALw_wcB.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
LibertyCentral United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
