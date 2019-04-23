Christopher Scott Simpson, 50, of Frederick, passed away on April 21, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Connie Simpson, his wife of 10 years.



Born in Frederick, Chris was the son of the late Saxon and George Simpson. He graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in 1986. From as far back as high school, Chris was playing guitar. He played intensely yet effortlessly, and he performed in local bands and toured with several national acts, where he was known as "Ripper". With his professional tour experience, Chris opened his own sound company, Simpson Sights & Sounds, and continued to support live music. He also ran for Mayor of the City of Frederick in 2008, all the while helping with the family business, Golden Mile Liquors. He also enjoyed shooting with family and friends and he loved to cook.



In addition to his loving wife, Chris is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Wachter and Amelia Reazin & husband Tallon; three grandchildren, Antonio Morehead, Aaron Wachter, and Effie Reazin; an aunt, Carol Yonetz; an uncle, Jimmy Yonetz; cousins Sharon Yonetz, Karen Dooley, and Bill Thomas; 2nd cousin Brenna Morgan; mother-in-law, Alice Hargett; father-in-law, Gary Hargett; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jerry Yonetz.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory may be made to any high school arts program. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019