Christopher Troy Garrett
1974 - 2020
Christopher Troy "Chris" Garrett, 46, of Chewsville, MD, passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.

Born March 15, 1974 in Hagerstown, he was the son of Robert Lee Garrett of Chewsville, MD, and Myrtle Alice (Schrock) Lemon and husband Robert of Friendship, MD.

He was a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1992.

Chris was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a master carpenter by trade and was employed by Jefferson House Builders of Hagerstown, MD.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars, gardening, and canning.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his companion, Holly Delauter, daughters, Billie Jo Garrett and Elizabeth Vela, ex-wife, Billie Jo Garrett, separated wife, Christi Lynn Garrett, step-son, Kaleb Welch, step-daughters, Angelynn Garrett and Courtney Gunter, grandchildren, Elijah Higgins, Julian Miller, and Haemon Garrett, brothers, Brian Garrett, Scott Garrett, Jamie Garrett, and Bobby Zimmerman, grandmother, Myrtle Palmer, canine companions, Boo and Jezebel, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Keith Norman, grandparents, Mildred and Tyrus "Bucky" Norman, and Rudy Schrock.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Go-Fund-Me Page set up in memory of Christopher Garrett or you can contact a family member.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
