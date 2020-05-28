Cindy Ann Smith, 67, of Walkersville, MD, passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 21, 2020, at her home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Cindy was born to Harold Vern Pelton and Rebecca Ann Pelton in Portsmouth, VA but spent most of her childhood in Rockville, MD. She graduated from Robert E. Peary High School in 1970 and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Maryland in 1974. She used her training and her heart for children to instill the love of learning in every child who passed through her classroom during her 30 years working mainly in the Frederick County Public School system. Her last 20 years was spent teaching gifted children in the magnet program at North Frederick Elementary School.
Cindy married Kevin Smith in 1972 which began their 47-year adventure. They honeymooned in Williamsburg, VA where they continued to visit and study the birth of the nation and the founding fathers many times each year.
Together with her husband, Cindy lovingly raised their three children in Walkersville. She participated in the lives of her family and the community by volunteering with the Walkersville Area Youth Track Club by assisting with events and coordinating fund-raisers and travel arrangements to take youth athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics in locations across the United States. Cindy also served as a daisy troop leader, cheered on her children and friends at every academic, sporting, and artistic event, and assisted her husband with the Leos (Lions) club of Walkersville. Later, she attended as many dance recitals, plays, baseball games, and school and church events as she possibly could for each of her seven grandchildren. However, for one week every year, Cindy put the craziness of life on hold to spend a week with family in the peacefulness of a cabin in the mountains at Parker Dam State Park in Pennsylvania.
Cindy was part of the church family at Cornerstone Fellowship in Frederick, MD since its beginning. With her husband and other members of the Cornerstone family, Cindy participated in missions trips to bless First Nations children in Northern Ontario, Canada and thousands of orphans in India and Mozambique. Cindy's constant prayer was for Christ to touch the nations and the children. Cindy's place in the church was to, "do whatever God told her to do" and she touched the lives of many by listening to Him.
Cindy's fascination with hot air balloons began in 1987 when she had the opportunity to fly during a local balloon rally. She passed along this love to her family which, years later, led to the creation of a hot air balloon company in Frederick, MD. As her son was piloting her beloved "Tailwinds" she was never far behind navigating the chase. A team building opportunity for the balloon crew led to one of her favorite trips sailing for ten days in the British Virgin Islands.
Cindy's final years were focused on bible study, intercession for the nation, balloon festivals, cruises and weekend getaways, but most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Cindy be forever cherished in the lives of her children and their spouses, Amy Meyer (Daniel), and Angela Smith, both of Walkersville, MD, and Patrick Smith (Meagan) of New Market, MD; her seven grandchildren, Taylor Fair-Smith, Zoe and Cali Scheetz, Camdyn Meyer, and Lylah, Lucie, and Levi Smith; and her sister Helen Pelton of Port Townsend, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Frederick, MD on June 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. Friends may choose to view the service via Cornerstone Fellowship live stream at http://www.cornerstonefrederick.com/live-stream. Due to current conditions, guests who would like to attend the service should contact Cornerstone Fellowship to confirm seating availability in compliance with capacity restrictions. Cindy will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's memory can be made the Iris Relief Crisis Response in Mozambique at https://www.irisglobal.org/relief.
Cindy was born to Harold Vern Pelton and Rebecca Ann Pelton in Portsmouth, VA but spent most of her childhood in Rockville, MD. She graduated from Robert E. Peary High School in 1970 and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Maryland in 1974. She used her training and her heart for children to instill the love of learning in every child who passed through her classroom during her 30 years working mainly in the Frederick County Public School system. Her last 20 years was spent teaching gifted children in the magnet program at North Frederick Elementary School.
Cindy married Kevin Smith in 1972 which began their 47-year adventure. They honeymooned in Williamsburg, VA where they continued to visit and study the birth of the nation and the founding fathers many times each year.
Together with her husband, Cindy lovingly raised their three children in Walkersville. She participated in the lives of her family and the community by volunteering with the Walkersville Area Youth Track Club by assisting with events and coordinating fund-raisers and travel arrangements to take youth athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics in locations across the United States. Cindy also served as a daisy troop leader, cheered on her children and friends at every academic, sporting, and artistic event, and assisted her husband with the Leos (Lions) club of Walkersville. Later, she attended as many dance recitals, plays, baseball games, and school and church events as she possibly could for each of her seven grandchildren. However, for one week every year, Cindy put the craziness of life on hold to spend a week with family in the peacefulness of a cabin in the mountains at Parker Dam State Park in Pennsylvania.
Cindy was part of the church family at Cornerstone Fellowship in Frederick, MD since its beginning. With her husband and other members of the Cornerstone family, Cindy participated in missions trips to bless First Nations children in Northern Ontario, Canada and thousands of orphans in India and Mozambique. Cindy's constant prayer was for Christ to touch the nations and the children. Cindy's place in the church was to, "do whatever God told her to do" and she touched the lives of many by listening to Him.
Cindy's fascination with hot air balloons began in 1987 when she had the opportunity to fly during a local balloon rally. She passed along this love to her family which, years later, led to the creation of a hot air balloon company in Frederick, MD. As her son was piloting her beloved "Tailwinds" she was never far behind navigating the chase. A team building opportunity for the balloon crew led to one of her favorite trips sailing for ten days in the British Virgin Islands.
Cindy's final years were focused on bible study, intercession for the nation, balloon festivals, cruises and weekend getaways, but most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Cindy be forever cherished in the lives of her children and their spouses, Amy Meyer (Daniel), and Angela Smith, both of Walkersville, MD, and Patrick Smith (Meagan) of New Market, MD; her seven grandchildren, Taylor Fair-Smith, Zoe and Cali Scheetz, Camdyn Meyer, and Lylah, Lucie, and Levi Smith; and her sister Helen Pelton of Port Townsend, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Frederick, MD on June 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. Friends may choose to view the service via Cornerstone Fellowship live stream at http://www.cornerstonefrederick.com/live-stream. Due to current conditions, guests who would like to attend the service should contact Cornerstone Fellowship to confirm seating availability in compliance with capacity restrictions. Cindy will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's memory can be made the Iris Relief Crisis Response in Mozambique at https://www.irisglobal.org/relief.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.