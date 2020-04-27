|
Cindy Marie Michalski, 59, received her angel wings on April 22, 2020 at Peyton House, HospiceCare in Lewisburg WV after 14 years of a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Washington DC on May 17, 1960, she was the daughter of Lynn Murphy and Gary Tavel (Ruby). She was the beloved wife of Pamela Skidmore and loving mother to her daughter, Casey Greenstreet (Matt) of Ft Collins, CO.
Cindy always had a bear hug or kind word no matter how bad she felt. She always took the time to find out how you were doing. She was a quiet, caring and generous person. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, cookouts and spending time with family and friends.
She had a career with the United State Postal Service for 20 years.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Delaney and Wyatt Greenstreet; four siblings, Gary Tavel Jr (Lynn), Cheryl Sally (Wally), David Tavel and Sue Tavel (Diane); step-daughter Stephanie Workman (Mike); step-grandchildren, Amber and Jordan Clutter; great grandson, TJ Clutter; three nieces; one nephew; in-laws; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Her father and niece preceded her in death.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Cindy's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Cindy's name to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, Grateful Patient Program, c/o Frederick Health Development Office, 400 West 7th St, Frederick MD 21701 or online at www.frederickhealth.org/donatenow or Hospice Care, 1265 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg WV 24901.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020