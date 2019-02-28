Clairbeth Jane Wall, 89, of Burtonsville, MD died Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.



She was born September 10, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the late Walter E. Ross and Clara E. Warfield. Clairbeth was predeceased by her husband, Walter S. Wall.



Mrs. Wall was a former member of Liberty Grove UMC. Early in her career she was a Registered Nurse but for many years she was an analyst for NSA. During her free time she loved to go dancing with friends, helping with various events at Liberty Grove UMC, and cheering on and supporting her grandchildren in their many activities. Following her retirement she loved to spend even more time with her family particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach, swimming, sunbathing, and making many memories with her family.



Mrs. Wall is survived by her daughter, Heather Johnson and her husband Darrell of Keymar, MD, her daughter-in-law Betsy Wall of Damascus, MD, four grandchildren; Angela Frazer and her companion Mike, Justin Johnson and his wife Brandie, Jeremy Johnson and his wife Kassie, Chris Wall and his wife Hope, 12 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Ross S. Wall and her sister, Gloria E. Lehn.



A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jennings Chapel UMC, 2601 Jennings Chapel Rd. Woodbine, MD 21797 with Rev. Bob Cook officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from Noon until the time of the service for visiting and after for lunch at Lisbon Firewall located at 1330 Woodbine Rd. Woodbine, MD 21797. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019