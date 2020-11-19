1/
Claire Ann Lister
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
NOV
24
Interment
12:00 AM
Pequest Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
A Dear friend who we have created many great memories with over the years. We miss Her and Kenny immensely. Our deepest sympathies to all of the family.
Dave and Gladie
Dave & Gladie Prol
Friend
