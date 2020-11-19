1/1
Claire Lister
1925 - 2020
Claire Ann Lister (nee Flanagan) of Frederick, MD passed away on November 18th at the age of 95. She was born on August 15, 1925 in Orange, NJ to Joseph and Mary Flanagan. She was the oldest of 3 children which included her younger brother Joe and youngest sister Marilyn. She attended Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, NJ and graduated in 1943.

On June 7, 1947 Claire married her roller skating partner and high school sweetheart - Kenneth Vail Lister. They were married for 62 years until her beloved Kenny died in 2009. They lived in Newark, NJ and Clifton, NJ before moving to Livingston, NJ where they remained for 40 years. After raising their 4 children and retiring in 1997, the couple moved to Pennsylvania for five years and then to Frederick, MD, where Claire remained until 2018. Her last 2.5 years of life were spent at Copper Ridge Nursing Home in Sykesville, MD.

Claire is survived by her four children, Ron Lister and his wife, Lynda of Lake Ariel, PA; Gayle Whitenight and her husband, Ira of Toms River, NJ; Rick Lister and his wife, Sara of Newton, NJ; and Patty Scherer and her husband, Joe of Frederick, MD; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Gary Zorechak and his wife, Erin of Frederick, MD.

Claire will be missed greatly by her family that she loved so much. She spent her life taking care of everyone - cooking big family dinners, sewing clothes for her children, grandchildren and even a few dolls. She was an endearing person who made friends wherever she went.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 22nd at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, Nov 23rd at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Nov 24th at 12 pm at the Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Claire Lister's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or mailed to 108 Byte Drive #103, Frederick, MD 21702.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
NOV
24
Interment
12:00 AM
Pequest Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
November 20, 2020
A Dear friend who we have created many great memories with over the years. We miss Her and Kenny immensely. Our deepest sympathies to all of the family.
Dave and Gladie
Dave & Gladie Prol
Friend
