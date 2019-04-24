Clara Catherine Schumacher, 96, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries, Emmitsburg, MD, where she had been a resident for the past three years. Clara, a life-long resident of Thurmont, MD, was born on October 30, 1922 in Franklinville, MD to William Aaron and Bertha May (DeWees) Stull. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Clara served as a nurse at the State TB Sanitorium in Sabillasville, MD (now Victor Cullen) where she met her future husband, Fred, while he was convalescing there as a patient. She also worked at Moore's Business Forms, and finished out her working years as the bookkeeper for her brothers' business, Stull's Plumbing and Heating, before retiring as a homemaker.



Clara possessed a sharp and creative mind expressed as a skilled painter, avid reader, and Sudoku player. She loved the mountains, bird-watching, fine chocolate, and hosting family and Steve's many friends; was a meticulous housekeeper, a life-long student of the Bible; and above all things, retained an undying love and devotion to our Lord Jesus Christ and His Church. Clara was a member of St. John the Baptist Antiochian Orthodox Church, Lewistown, MD.



In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 50 years, Frederick G. Schumacher; her only and beloved son, Stephen F. Schumacher; and all of her siblings; Raymond Stull, Rowland Stull, Chester Allen "Pap" Stull, Faye Spring, Leoda Ferguson, and Helen Botker. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, her "second son," Father James Hamrick and wife, Pamela; and many friends including Theresa Russell who was with her as she departed this life.



Clara's family and loved ones wish to express their profound gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph's Ministries and Hospice of Frederick County for their devoted and loving care of Clara in her last years.



The family will receive friends at Stauffer's Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., the Rev. Father James K. Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow at the Weller United Methodist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, c/o 512 Gateway Drive, Thurmont, MD 21788.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019