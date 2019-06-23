Mrs. Clara Julia "Clare" Cutsail Claggett, 69, of Williamsport, died early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at Doey's Hosice House, Hospice of Washington County, Hagerstown. She was the wife of Mr. Aubrey Albert "Herman" Claggett, Jr.



Born August 30, 1949, in Montevue Hospital, Frederick, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Sylvester, Jr., and Clara Julia Wagner Cutsail. She graduated from Govenor Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick, in 1968, and managed the Lighting Store at Horn's Electric Services, Inc., Frederick, for 22 years.



Clare was a member of South End Baptist Church; The Improved Order of Red Men, Chippewa Tribe 19; and Order of Moose, 371; all of Frederick.



Besides her husband, Clare is survived by sons, William G. Morgan and friend Kelli Stevenson of Hagerstown, and Danny G. Morgan and wife Kim of Mont Alto, Pennsylvania; by step-sons, Jeffrey Scott Claggett of Missouri, and Steven Badeau and spouse Matthew of Frederick; her grandchildren which include Kevin,, Johnny, Beth and Caleb Claggett and special grandchildren Cory, Cody, Hailey and Holly Morgan; as well as by her sister Ethel Laura Wolf and husband Raymond of Myersville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Samuel A. Stouffer and Harvey S. Cutsail, III.



The Andrew K. Coffman Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is handling the arrangements. Services will be private and at the family's convenience.



Those desiring may offer condolence to the family at www.akcoffmanfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 23 to June 25, 2019