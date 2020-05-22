Clara Fogle
Clara Mae Fogle, age 84, of Mount Airy Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Clayton Franklin and Anna Mae (Myers) Franklin.

She is survived by son Wayne Franklin and wife Linda, daughters Dale Fogle Haislip and husband David and Sharon A. Anderson and husband Donny. She is also survived by brothers Larry "Duke" Franklin, Vernon V. Franklin , sister Wanda Jean Markley, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lee Fogle; brothers Charles W. Franklin, Paul E. Franklin, Preston L Franklin and Herman L. Franklin and sister Mary Ruth James.

Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant View Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
