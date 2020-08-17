1/1
Clara McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mae Baker McGrath (born March 21, 1927) of Grantsville, MD passed away August 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of William Albert McGrath, Jr. for 66 years before his death in 2016. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Buscemi (Paul) of Grantsville, MD and Sandra Polk (Robert) of Huntington Beach, CA; her brother, Kenneth Baker (Sylvia) of NC; sister Irene Creech (John Henry) also of NC; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Margel Arrington. Mrs. McGrath was born in Magnolia, NC, moving to Washington, DC at the age of 17 to work for the FBI, later working for the FDA. She and her husband settled in Rockville, MD where they raised their daughters. She also served as a Worthy Matron of Pentalpha Chapter #38 of the Order of the Eastern Star. After retiring to North Myrtle Beach, SC, Mrs. McGrath took on new pursuits, including earning her BA from Coastal Carolina University in 1998, volunteering at the local elementary school, taking up kickboxing, and participating in the annual Polar Plunge. She returned to MD in her later years before finally residing with her daughter Sheila in Grantsville. Mrs. McGrath will be interred next to her husband at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD following a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Garrett County at www. hospiceofgc.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved