Clara McGrath

Clara Mae Baker McGrath (born March 21, 1927) of Grantsville, MD passed away August 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of William Albert McGrath, Jr. for 66 years before his death in 2016. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Buscemi (Paul) of Grantsville, MD and Sandra Polk (Robert) of Huntington Beach, CA; her brother, Kenneth Baker (Sylvia) of NC; sister Irene Creech (John Henry) also of NC; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Margel Arrington. Mrs. McGrath was born in Magnolia, NC, moving to Washington, DC at the age of 17 to work for the FBI, later working for the FDA. She and her husband settled in Rockville, MD where they raised their daughters. She also served as a Worthy Matron of Pentalpha Chapter #38 of the Order of the Eastern Star. After retiring to North Myrtle Beach, SC, Mrs. McGrath took on new pursuits, including earning her BA from Coastal Carolina University in 1998, volunteering at the local elementary school, taking up kickboxing, and participating in the annual Polar Plunge. She returned to MD in her later years before finally residing with her daughter Sheila in Grantsville. Mrs. McGrath will be interred next to her husband at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD following a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Garrett County at www. hospiceofgc.org
