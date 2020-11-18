Clara Florene Owens, 74 of Falling Waters, W.V., formally of Poolesville, MD, passed away on November 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer.Clara was born February 2, 1947 in Montgomery County to the late Walter and Hilda Simms. She graduated from Damascus High School in 1965. She worked at Guest Services with the US Government for over 35 years before retiring. Clara enjoyed traveling, going to church, work, spending time with her family, her grandkids and her three great-grandsons.She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Phillip Thomas Jr., wife Oneida and Michael Dotson Jr.; two grandchildren; Kavon Gray and Trayvon Hoy; three great-grandsons, Kamari, Karter and Ace; sister, June Delores Foster (Dee); brother, Thomas Simms, wife Elaine; sisters, Dorothy Simms and Linda Simms Dorsey; special friend, Guss Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends who she loved dearly.Clara was preceded in death by her late husband Charles Owens and first husband Phillip Thomas Sr.; Bruce Simms and her sister, Carolyn Simms.The family would like to thank the Hospice of Panhandle, W.V., sister, Linda and Karen "Nay-Nay" Carroll for their care and support during her final journey.