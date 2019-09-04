|
|
Clarence Lloyd Wiltrout, 79 of Myrtle Beach, SC and formally of Thurmont, MD Eighty-Four, PA passed away on August 28, 2019 at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Born November 2, 1939 in Bullskin Township, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Allen C. and Lucy Wiltrout.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Alfred Wiltrout, a sister Cora Byrnes, and two grandchildren Ashley Keilholtz, Samantha Wiltrout.
Clarence was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
He was members of several organizations including the American Legion, Amvets Post 7, South Mountain Rod and Gun Club, and Blue Ridge Sportsmans.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife Cecelia Wiltrout; his sons Clarence (Penni) Wiltrout, John (Christina) Wiltrout, Tim (Trina) Wiltrout, Michael Wiltrout & companion Amy Little; sisters Caroline Johnson, Sandra Kelley grandchildren Chris Keilholtz, Kyle & companion Cheyanne, Danielle, Lindsey & companion Daniel, Benjamin, and Austin Wiltrout; great-grandchildren Colby, Landis, Chloe, Braelynn, Cooper, Daniel, Allison, Adalynn, Maci, and Sadie.
A viewing will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Weller United Methodist Church 101 North Altamont Avenue Thurmont, MD 21788; from 12-5 PM Interment will be private in the Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to assist with expenses to: Cecelia Wiltrout 110 East Hammaker Street Thurmont, MD 21788.
Clarence's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, Online condolences blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019