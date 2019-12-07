|
|
From: Jackie Echelberger
Clarence Remsburg Reeder, 83, of Frederick, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Frederick on July 14, 1936 he was the son of the late Theodore Rooseveltand Charlotte Remsburg Reeder and was a life long resident of Frederick, and spent his last several winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where he also enjoyed golfing at Sugar Mill Country Club with his many friends. Clarence graduated from Frederick High School in 1954. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry at the University of Maryland in 1959. During his time at Maryland he became a member of Alpha Gamma Rho, a social agricultural fraternity and Alpha Zeta an agricultural honor fraternity. He worked for the Agriculture Division of Kraft foods from 1960 to 1965. He then spent the next 40 plus years as an animal scientist with the National Cancer Institute working in lab animal production. He was the recipient of the Griffin Award given by the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science. Clarence was an active member of the community his entire life. He volunteered for various civic organizations and was an active and life long member of Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick, where he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member the Terrapin Club. He was an avid Terrapin fan. His friends and family often enjoyed his well told stories of Frederick and its history. Clarence was known for his humility and generosity and loved spending time with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeanie Keller Reeder; his children, Jackie Echelberger and husband Scott, Stacy Reeder, Clarence R. Reeder, Jr. and his wife Chrissy, and also Dan Bittle and wife Susan and Brett Bittle and wife Aina, eight grandchildren, Lex Bittle and wife Kristen, Kelsie Bittle and fiance' Ben Green, Blake Bittle, Tess Bittle, David Echelberger, Thomas Echelberger, Nickolas Reeder and James Reeder; his sister Kathleen R. Hales; brothers-in-law Charlie Keller and wife Connie and Donald Keller and wife Eileen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen H, Reeder.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church Street, Frederick. There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared atwww.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019