Claude Widerman

Claude B Widerman, 96, formerly of Westminster and Damascus Maryland, died June 26, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice Retirement Community in Adamstown, Md.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine K. Widerman. Together they shared 70 years of marriage.
He was born August 15, 1923 on his family's farm in Randallstown, Md. to the late Claude L. and Adela Eitemiller Widerman.
Claude was owner/operator of Widerman Tractor Sales and Widerman/Reichlin farm machinery dealership in Westminster, Md. After selling the farm machinery business the family moved to Damascus, Md., where he was employed as a real estate agent for Colquitt-Carruthers in Gaithersburg, Md. until his retirement.
Claude served in the Army during World War II, attaining the rank of Captain.
He was a former director of the Carroll County Bank and Trust Company and also member of Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge #46, Boumi Temple and Western Maryland Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Mar-Del-Va Farm Machinery Dealers Association, and the Carroll County chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
Claude was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the eternal optimist and he had a welcoming presence with everyone he met. He was well respected as a fair and honest businessman.
Claude and Katherine loved gardening, playing golf and watching sports on TV. They had fond memories of the many trips they took, especially their visit to the Holy Land and Egypt.
In addition to his wife Katherine, Claude is survived by three sons: Mark (Debbie) Widerman of New Oxford, Pa., Brad (Arleen) Widerman of Burlington, NC, and Jeff (Patty) Widerman of Ijamsville, Md. He was the beloved PopPop of five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn Dorn and Lucille Close, nieces Adela Close and Sharon Harvey, and nephew Newman Marsilius III.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, arrangements for a memorial service are incomplete at this time.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or Fisher House Foundation.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Buckingham's Choice for their exemplary caregiving and friendship.
Memories may be shared at Barber Funeral Home Laytonsville, Md. - www.barberfhlaytonsville.com