Clayton Edgar Morgan, 62, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Clayton was born on November 30, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a gifted Carpenter that worked in the construction trade for many years both in his own business, Mountain Laurel Home Improvements, and for others both locally and in the Washington DC and Metro area.
He is survived by his mother, Bertha Patricia Morgan, his sons, Kaylan Morgan and wife Deborah Ward Morgan and Kamren Morgan and fiance' Morgan Moore, his grandsons Jaxson Morgan and Michael Nicholson, his brothers Gregory Morgan and Steven Morgan and wife Brigette Davy Morgan, and sister, Kristi Stevenson and husband Benjamin Stevenson. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Ryan Morgan, Sarah Morgan, Jade Morgan, Jacob Morgan, Tucker Morgan, Lukas Makowski and Katherine Stevenson, one great-nephew, Brooks Bussard, and many dear friends, and extended family.
Clayton is preceded in death by his father William E. Morgan, his dear friend, Michelle Muir, and his grandparents, Norman and Catherine Morgan and Meredith and Bertha Boone.
Clayton's favorite things in life were his friends and family, his Harley, and his Corvette. He also loved his profession and took great pride in his work.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be in his honor to the Down Rider Fund at downriderfund.net/merchandise. At this time there will be no funeral services, however once we are able to gather as a group there will be a celebration to honor his life, the date is to be determined.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020