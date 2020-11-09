It is with profound sadness that the family of Clement Reginald Dias Abeyegoonewardene announce his peaceful passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



He has joined the love of his life of 74 years, the late Anastasia Iris Abeyegoonewardene, he will be greatly missed by his loving children: Ranjit Abeyegoonewardene, Hiranthie Webster, Anula Clark, Chitra Wimalasiri, Jayantha Abeyegoonewardene and Ranjan Abeyegoonewardene, father-in-law of Miriam Abeyegoonewardene, Jim Webster, Bob Clark and Ajith Wimalasiri, former father-in-law of Margarita and April, grandfather of Ranjith Jr., Sandhya, Gamini, Nishan, Genila, Sangeetha, Rohan, Jessica, Robby, Thilan, India, Odyssey and Tatianna; and great-grandfather of 18 great-grandchildren. He will also be dearly remembered by his siblings: Murie, Noni, George and late Agnes, Girly, Elsie and Linus, as well as his sisters-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Clement worked at the Ceylon Public Service for the Ministry of Finance led by the late Minister of Finance, Hon. J.R. Jayewardene, and Permanent Secretary, Mr. S.F. Amerasinghe. Clement, was no doubt, a gentleman and an exemplary public servant throughout his service in Ceylon.



Clement and Iris migrated to the U.S. with their six children in the summer of 1966. Clement came on assignment from the Ceylon Foreign Ministry to the Embassy of Ceylon in Washington, D.C. as Personal Assistant to the then Ambassador, His Excellency the late Neville Kanakaratne.



Since their arrival to the U.S., Clement and Iris were very involved in the Sri Lankan community. They both welcomed and opened their home to all the new families that arrived in Washington, D.C. who were assigned to the Embassy and lent a helping hand whenever needed. In addition, they had an enormous circle of friends in the U.S. and from all parts of the world. Their togetherness, companionship and love for each other were admired by all those who knew them, they were "a match made in heaven".



Clement dedicated his many years of service to the Sri Lanka Association of Washington, D.C. as an honorary board member, secretary, vice president and then served as President of the Sri Lanka Association from 1988 to 1991.



Clement was an exceptional gentleman, loving, kind and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. He was a devoted Catholic, parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for over 40 years, and devoted his life, along with Iris, to the work of the church. He was one of the head ushers at every Sunday Mass and volunteered many hours to the church rectory. He was one of the kindest, caring and forgiving people you could ever meet, his heart was always open to help anyone in need. His loving children will miss him profoundly, he was the patriarch of the family, who gave his late wife and children the best life possible, may his soul rest in peace - we all love and miss you darling Pappa and Mamma, more than words can ever say.



A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring, MD, 20901.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD, 20902 - family and friends are welcome. A Catholic Burial will take place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with only 50 attendees permitted at the cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store