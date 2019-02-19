Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zion Lutheran Church
107 W Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church Social Hall
107 West Main St
Middletown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletus Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus A. Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cletus A. Reed Obituary
On FEB. 12, 2019 our beloved Cletus Reed passed at 95, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Asheville, NC, raised in Middletown, MD. After serving in WWII, he resided in Linthicum, MD where he practiced dentistry for years.

Cletus was married to Evelyn Pearl almost 70 years . He was a loving father to daughter, Elizabeth Reed Rizoulis and husband Kostas Rizoulis, and son Cletus Reed, Jr. He is a very cherished grandfather of Anthony Rizoulis and Christina Rizoulis Janz.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 1-3pm in the Zion Lutheran Church Social Hall at 107 West Main St. Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Frederick Humane Society, 550 HIGHLAND St. #200 Frederick MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.