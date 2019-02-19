|
|
On FEB. 12, 2019 our beloved Cletus Reed passed at 95, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Asheville, NC, raised in Middletown, MD. After serving in WWII, he resided in Linthicum, MD where he practiced dentistry for years.
Cletus was married to Evelyn Pearl almost 70 years . He was a loving father to daughter, Elizabeth Reed Rizoulis and husband Kostas Rizoulis, and son Cletus Reed, Jr. He is a very cherished grandfather of Anthony Rizoulis and Christina Rizoulis Janz.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 1-3pm in the Zion Lutheran Church Social Hall at 107 West Main St. Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Frederick Humane Society, 550 HIGHLAND St. #200 Frederick MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019