Cletus Eugene Barnes Jr., age 79, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away at his home on June 28, 2020, following a brief illness. He was the husband of Geraldine Ellen Barnes, his wife of 58 years.
Born May 30, 1941 in Frederick County, he was the son of the late Cletus and Charlotte Barnes of Libertytown, MD. He was preceded in death by his sister Geneva B. Delphey, his brother Walter Barnes, and his daughter-in-law, Georgia Barnes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, John E. Barnes, R. Wayne Barnes; his daughter, Connie Burall; eight grandchildren, Britni Barnes, Stefni Barnes, Dustin Barnes, Dena Barnes, Shane Barnes, Breana Burall, Lorrie Burall, Chelsea Burall, and four great-grandchildren, all of Mount Airy. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Ann Vaughn of West Virginia, and his brother, Larry T. Barnes of Delaware.
Cletus was a devoted lifetime farmer and a member of the International Harvester Club. He enjoyed making farm toys and collecting antiques.
There will be no public visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Harvester Collectors Club, Chapter 39, c/o Jerry Murphy, 1502 Browningsville Rd., Ijamsville, MD 21754.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 30, 2020.