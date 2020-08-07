1/1
Clifford Smith
1943 - 2020
Clifford B. Smith, "Cliff", 77, of Harpers Ferry, WV died unexpectedly on July 28, 2020.

He was born February 15, 1943 in San Mar (Boonsboro), MD, the son of Gilmer D. and Cecile M.( Bloyer) Smith.

Cliff graduated from High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, he served in the US Army active duty at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He spent most of his career working as a contractor and put his many talents to work on a regular basis.

Cliff married the love of his life Careth Ann McClain, December 27, 1980. They started their life together in Brunswick, MD, then moved to Harpers Ferry, WV in 1987, where they have resided in bliss since.

Cliff has many life-long friends in Brunswick and the surrounding area. He has a genuine love for people and a willingness to help that will assuredly be missed by many.

He was an avid outdoorsman always looking for any reason to be outside, whether tending his garden or lawn, hunting, fishing, or softball. In his younger years he was known to have a gaggle of kids in tow anxiously awaiting the day's adventure. He spent his final years faithfully caring for his wife Careth and her Aunt Ruth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilmer H. Smith and James L. Smith.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Careth, are his sons, Richard W. McClain and wife, Kristine and Michael S. McClain and wife, Crystal, four grandchildren, Samantha Kesner and husband, Mike, Emily McClain, Jason McClain and Gabriel McClain, four great-grandchildren, Shyann Kesner, Leland Kesner, Gracie McClain and Eden Kesner, two sisters, Margaret Tritapoe and husband, Russell, Shirley Spurrier and husband, Lindy, brother, David L. Smith and special friend, Terry Miller and his two favorite companions, Rebel and Yankee.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nurses that took such wonderful care of him in the SCU at Jefferson Medical Center.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Pastor Blll Turney officiating. A reception will follow at Cliff and Careth's home. All are welcome.

If you would like to donate to a charity, please chose your favorite and do so.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
Funeral services provided by
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd.
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
