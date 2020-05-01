Clifton Brown
Clifton "Cliff" Monroe Brown, 91, of Frederick passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home in Hope Hill, MD after a long illness.

Born in Hope Hill, Cliff was the beloved husband of the late Anita G. Brown. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her death in 2018. Cliff was the son of the late Catherine Brown Pinder and the late Curtis Brown. Cliff served in the United States Army during WWII in Germany as a truck driver. He then went on to retire from the National Institutes of Health after 32 years of service. Cliff also worked as a waiter at the Peter Pan Inn Restaurant in Urbana, MD. He was a member of the Hope Hill United Methodist Church and Asbury Methodist Church where he served as an Usher.

Surviving, in addition to a brother, Garland Brown (Janice), are three children, Rosetta Drew Slater (James) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Eric Brown (Delores) of Pflugerville, TX, Robert Brown of Frederick, MD, a beloved daughter-in-law, Sheila Brown of Frederick, MD; fourteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, friends, other relatives and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Anita, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda White, a son, Dwight Brown, and four brothers, Curtis Brown, Lester Brown, Lawrence Brown and Donald Lee.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of Cliff's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
