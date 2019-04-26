Resources More Obituaries for Clotene Barrett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clotene Hughes Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Clotene Hughes Barrett passed away on April 23, 2019 at her home in Frederick, MD shortly after celebrating her 85th birthday on April 6th. She is now at peace following a brief struggle with cancer at home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Frederick. Her death is a great loss, leaving a deep ache in the hearts of her family and friends, but most intensely in that of her husband of almost 66 years, Burnis D Barrett. Clo's steadfast faith in Jesus Christ granted her a life of purpose and an unwavering comfort in death.



Clo was born in Mize, Mississippi to Preston and Lois Hughes in 1934. While attending Clark College, she met Burnis, the man who would become her lifelong partner. They married in 1953 and thus began her first career as a minister's wife. In 1955 the first of their three daughters was born and Clotene embarked upon her second, and lifelong, career as a Mother. In 1966 the family moved to Crofton, MD where she began her third career as a Teacher. During these years Clo worked full-time, maintained a home where their church met in the basement, and attended Bowie State College where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. The family moved to Frederick in 1974 where Burnis became pastor of the First Baptist Church and Clo continued her teaching career at Urbana Elementary, subsequently obtaining a master's degree at Hood College. Following her retirement in 1994, she enjoyed many years of travel, spending time with family and friends, and continued involvement in her church and community.



Clo had a knack for turning strangers into friends no matter where they met - in line at the grocery store, in restaurants, and even in waiting rooms. She loved people, and people loved her. Her life was rich and intentional, filled with acts of love and faithful service to God, her family, her church, her students, and her friends. She was a role model of kindness, humility, selflessness and devotion that inspired everyone who knew her, especially her grandchildren. Known as "Mom-Mom" to them, she provided the invaluable gifts of love, acceptance and generosity that will remain with them forever.



Preceding Clo in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, Wayne Hughes, and sister, Kay Ray. Surviving, in addition to her husband Burnis, are daughters Robin (Edward) Thompson, Jan (Duane) Musgrove, and Cheryl (Mark) Jones; grandchildren Lindsay Nelson, Aaron (Caroline) and Adam (Shana) Thompson, Chris Nelson, Brett Thompson, Emily and Sarah Jones; great-grandchildren Chloe Tonon, Camden and Thea Thompson; brother Robert (Peggy) Hughes, brother-in-law Jim Ray, sister-in-law Jerry Lynn Hughes; sisters-in-law Sandra (Hugh) Currie and Charlotte Barrett.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick MD 21702.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Clotene's honor may be made to First Baptist Church (address above), Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick MD 21701 (https://4576.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298), or Homewood Foundation, Homewood Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick MD 21702 (http://homewood.com/foundation/make-gift-today). Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019