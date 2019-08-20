|
|
Clyde F. Thompson of Woodfield-Damascus, MD, born on March 23, 1925, passed peacefully on August 16, 2019 with his wife by his side. He leaves his sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Rose Marie Thompson (nee Crockett) and a daughter Bonnie Rose Coonradt (Dan), also survived by a brother Ed S. Fisher (late Zenoby), and sister Delma Gifford, and many, many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Pete."
He was the devoted son of the late Ethel Smith Fisher, brother of the late Winifred Pitrone Smouse (Ray) and Howe Lee, grandson of the late Annie Kate Smith (nee Windom), and nephew of the late Hilda Ray (nee Smith), George Seymour Smith, and Eva Smith.
Clyde retired from Montgomery County Government after 36 years, as a drafting engineer. He enjoyed his time with family, friends, and neighbors. His teen years at his Uncle George's Gas and Garage station on Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring inspired a lifelong passion for cars and trucks. His fondest memories were traveling with the Four Seasons RV group on trips to stay at cabin and camp grounds up and down the Eastern seaboard. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Damascus.
There will be a viewing at First Baptist Church of Damascus, 8850 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, Saturday, August 24, from 3-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Jim Shirlen his pastor will officiate. A reception will follow at the church. Private burial will take place the following week. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Damascus, 8850 Damascus Rd., Damascus, MD 20872.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019