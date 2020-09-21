Your one of one. The best kind of friend/ family anyone can ask for. You’ve been there for me helping me put my car together. Not once but multiple times. The bond we had was a brother n sister love. When things bothered you I was always there n vise versa. Ying n yang. I’m happy to have you as a very close friend that I can call family. No one can replace you. In honor from the Virginia Veloster club I’ll drive back from GA to MD to see you and have everyone sign names on the bumper that you n yonni installed onto my car. This was the last thing you did for me and told me that ima break necks to see the vision we had created for my car. I’m happy I have something to remember you by. I’ll never forget it. I love you cobey this isn’t a goodbye at least I know your dancing your heart out and driving the dream car you wanted to get. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for you pushing good vibes telling me I can do it.

The Veloster community is all here for you!

You’ve changed so many lives with your presence it’s amazing you can walk up to someone you don’t know and instantly have a bond and connection. That’s love! Finding out about what happened to you hit home. So I’ll be there for you like you’ve always have no matter what.

Reyna Collado

Friend