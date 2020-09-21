Jeff, Judy and Chris - My heart is broken for the loss of Cobey. I have such fond memories of him playing with Ross and Margaret at your farm for all the parties, cook-outs, cookie exchanges, corn mazes and other adventures. He was always so full of light and laughter. The world has lost a very special young man. I know too well the shock, pain and absolute devastation that you all are enduring. There are no words to comfort you, but please know that Coby will always be remembered. Just reading all of the comments, it is obvious how many lives he touched during his brief stay on this earth. You will mourn for the future you dreamed of for Coby, and will treasure each sweet memory, smile and hug. The memories are not enough but they seem to be all we have. In time, you will create a different kind of relationship with Cobey - one that is just as strong and meaningful, and you will know that he has not left, he remains in your heart forever. Love, Sallie Brinkley
