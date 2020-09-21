1/1
Cobey England
1993 - 2020
The celebration of life service for Cobey Adam England will be held on September 26, 10:00 AM, at the England Farm in Mount Airy. Followed by an afternoon of displays and sharing of memories as friends practice social distancing.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

September 18, 2020
Pinewoods Dance camp 2011
I met Cobey in 2010 at dance camp in Plymouth MA. He was such a sweet fun guy. Amazing dancer and hammered dulcimer player. He turned into an amazing friend and we kept in touch and saw each other at different dance events, from Scottish dancing to ballroom. I was fortunate to see him in February in Boston at a ballroom event he was working. I will forever miss his smile, silliness, quick wit and friendship. He was one of a kind.
Ellen
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dear Jeff and Judy, We are so sorry to hear that you lost your wonderful son, Cobey. Our prayers are with you - God is with you both and He will get you through this difficult, difficult time.
Lonny and Marcia Anderson
Friend
September 9, 2020
I know of Cobey through Judy. We met on an equine excursion and she spoke proudly and with fondness of Cobey.
I hope for light and healing to the whole family and especially Judy.
Karen Scherbarth-Huge
Friend
September 6, 2020
Coney -

While I was your student for only a brief time, I was so inspired by your beautiful soul and zest for life. Your dancing was an inspiration and your smile unforgettable. You will be missed. My condolences to your family.
Gail Totten
Student
September 5, 2020
Cobey - I knew you only briefly, but I quickly saw into the depths of you that you were a good guy.
Jack Yadvish
Student
September 4, 2020
Jeff, Judy, and Family,

We are saddened to hear of your loss, God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

The Strayer Family
Strayer Family
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
Cobey enjoyed his horticulture studies. We all loved traveling with him to the competition. He showed a desire to succeed and excelled at so many interests. God bless cobey and his family.
Eileen Boyle
Friend
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
My children loved visiting the England's and have fond memories of following Cobey around with his pet chicken -love from the Jenkins
Mr.andMrs.GregandBridget Joanna,Janel,and Richard Jenkins
Friend
August 31, 2020
Jeff, Judy and Chris - My heart is broken for the loss of Cobey. I have such fond memories of him playing with Ross and Margaret at your farm for all the parties, cook-outs, cookie exchanges, corn mazes and other adventures. He was always so full of light and laughter. The world has lost a very special young man. I know too well the shock, pain and absolute devastation that you all are enduring. There are no words to comfort you, but please know that Coby will always be remembered. Just reading all of the comments, it is obvious how many lives he touched during his brief stay on this earth. You will mourn for the future you dreamed of for Coby, and will treasure each sweet memory, smile and hug. The memories are not enough but they seem to be all we have. In time, you will create a different kind of relationship with Cobey - one that is just as strong and meaningful, and you will know that he has not left, he remains in your heart forever. Love, Sallie Brinkley
Sallie Brinkley
August 30, 2020
Dear Jeff and Judy, We were sorry to read about the loss of your son, Cobey. We are praying that God will give your family comfort and strength during this very difficult time. Love, Terry and Cindy Trout and Family
Terry & Cindy Trout
Friend
August 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Cobey. No one should have to bury their child. I haven’t kept up and was fascinated to learn the many turns his life took. It makes sense, as I remember him as a really interesting kid who marched to his own drummer and wasn’t at all afraid for everyone to know it, much as he is described here. I can only imagine how devastated you are at losing such a bright light from your lives. I hope that the love and support you receive from your family and friends will help you through your grief.
Lisa Spofford
Friend
August 29, 2020
Jeff, Judy, Chris and family. We are so sorry for your loss. With sympathy. Cory and Debbie Crum
Debbie Crum
Friend
August 29, 2020
Cobey, thank you for being such a good friend to my daughter Juliana. She loved you like a brother, and your humor and kind spirit gave her immense joy. Peace and loving-kindness to all your family and friends.
Dave Lufkin
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about Cobey. I remember doing stories on his many talents for the Frederick paper. He was a great kid and grew up to be quite a man.
Laurie Savage
August 29, 2020
The Stephen Tate and Daniel Harden Families send prayers, deepest sympathies and condolences to Jeff, Judy, and Chris on the loss of Corey England. Only God knows your pain and He will comfort you in your journey thru this tragedy.
Peace, Steve & Shirley Tate
Steve & Shirley Tate
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
I'm heart broken to hear of Cobey's passing. I remember his amazing zest for life, thirst for knowledge and life's experiences. A kind, decent, caring, loving and immensely talented young man. It's such a tragic loss for his family and all whose life he touched. I for one will never forget Cobey.
Dave Carney
Friend
August 29, 2020
Cobey was a unique and very gifted individual. I remember like yesterday when he first started learning to play the hammered dulcimer from me. I can still envision hIs sweet eager face ready to learn bew tunes and techniques. . His natural musical ability was astounding. It was gratifying to see Coby in his many artistic and passionate pursuits. He certainly is a model to all of us to "follow your dreams" He was and is the Golden Boy My heart goes out to the family and I pray for you all.
Jeanean Martin
Friend
August 29, 2020
Judy so sorry for your loss. I remember when you had him. He turned out to be an amazing young man.
Karen henson
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
What a heart-breaking loss. Cobey always had a smile and a friendly word and was so humble for someone who was so talented in so many things. He had so many creative plans and dreams. His loss leaves a weeping hole in the lives of all the people whose lives he touched. Our family holds yours in our hearts at this time.
Terri, Tom, and Brendan Bennett
Friend
August 29, 2020
Dear Cobey,
Thank you for loving LIFE and bringing joy to All.
You will always be in our hearts as we are in yours.

Skye Booker
Friend
August 28, 2020
One of my first ballroom dancing partners, Cobey always had a smile on his face. He was an adventurous person always willing to put in the work to learn how to dance ballroom. Even when dancing in our parents’ living rooms and traveling around to competitions.
You will be missed Cobey. Thank you for being a part of my life.
Sofia LaRocca
Friend
August 28, 2020
Cobey was a light in our lives during the 15+ years that we knew him. Along the way we saw a growing young man filled with talent and a love of life that took him in many hopeful and aspiring directions. His love of music and dance, his skill, his generosity, and the diversity of interests and experience were all the things that made knowing Cobey rich and wonderful. We are confounded and devastated to know this young and bright light has been extinguished. Bill and I will miss him greatly! We are unable to find the words to voice our heartfelt condolences to Jeff, Judy, and all of Cobey’s family and friends over this excruciating loss!
Bill and Suzanne Schooler
Friend
August 28, 2020
August 27, 2020
About 20 years ago, I walked in to England Acres with my 4 year-old granddaughter Kayla and we were met by Judy and Kobey England. We introduced ourselves and asked permission to show Kayla around the farm. Judy said to Kobey, "Look him in the eye and shake his hand. Kobey will be happy to show you around." Over the years we watched Kobey grow into a fine man with good values instilled by caring parents. Also, Kobey and I interacted musically occasionally with him playing the hammer dulcimer and me the harmonica. We miss you and your music Kobey. Jeff and Judy, we are so sorry. Our prayers are with you both and Kobey.
Bill and Marilyn Hall
Neighbor
Bill and Marilyn Hall
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
I remember Cobey as a little boy and teenager. He and his family spent many moments at my house enjoying our pool and friendship. I drove by his house to and from work and always enjoyed seeing him riding on the lawnmower in front of his Mom or on the tractor with Jeff. He will be missed.
Susan Charbonneau
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
I am one of many in the dance community that are saddened by Cobey leaving us all. He will be so greatly missed. He was so nice to everyone . He had so many talents and interests . Dancing was just one of them. I was impressed by his many interests. Whenever I saw him he would hug me and then start telling me what he was doing . When dancing was slow he found other ways to make money and would tell me what he was up to. He knew my sons were in the car business and one is into motorcycles. Also one son had restaurants and salsa dancing. He also danced at the level of his partner-meaning ,some instructors dance without consideration of a partner that might not be at their level and make them feel embarrassed or stressed. Not Cobey. Sorry if this is long but I just want to say ,Love you Cobey . Rest in peace God bless the family and comfort them.
Linda Tavenner
Friend
August 28, 2020
Your one of one. The best kind of friend/ family anyone can ask for. You’ve been there for me helping me put my car together. Not once but multiple times. The bond we had was a brother n sister love. When things bothered you I was always there n vise versa. Ying n yang. I’m happy to have you as a very close friend that I can call family. No one can replace you. In honor from the Virginia Veloster club I’ll drive back from GA to MD to see you and have everyone sign names on the bumper that you n yonni installed onto my car. This was the last thing you did for me and told me that ima break necks to see the vision we had created for my car. I’m happy I have something to remember you by. I’ll never forget it. I love you cobey this isn’t a goodbye at least I know your dancing your heart out and driving the dream car you wanted to get. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for you pushing good vibes telling me I can do it.
The Veloster community is all here for you!
You’ve changed so many lives with your presence it’s amazing you can walk up to someone you don’t know and instantly have a bond and connection. That’s love! Finding out about what happened to you hit home. So I’ll be there for you like you’ve always have no matter what.
Reyna Collado
Friend
August 28, 2020
I will never forget touring around the farm together, doing work, getting muddy, playing imaginary soldiers, racing each other on foot, and just the wild and incredible creativity and imagination Cobey had. His passion for life, love of animals, and excellence in music was always inspiring.

Your neighbor always,
-Daniel Allison
Daniel Asher Allison
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Very nice charming guy
Susan Onassis
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Cobey accomplished a lot. It's rare to see someone so young with such intense and wide-ranging passions. We appreciate that he made time in his busy life to come see us. His was a bright light that will light the way for others. RIP Cobey and heartfelt condolences to Jeff, Judy, Chris, Uncle Willy and all his family and friends.
Diane Rey
Family
August 28, 2020
Bill and I are so sorry for your loss. Cobey was always so helpful and courteous. And of course he showed humor about our first broken down barn. He will be missed by so many!
Lisa Check
Friend
August 28, 2020
Dear Jeff and Judy - Carolann and I are so sorry for your loss.
Tom Barse
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Dear sweet Cobey,
Words are so difficult right now to express how my heart feels without you in our dance community...
You were always so kind to me.
The last time we danced you told me how much you loved dancing with me, and I told you the same about you! I will always remember when we danced, the moment right before the music was about to start, your concentration, your smile, and your confidence. And after each dance, we would hug so tight, and we would feel so happy for our dance—your always positive energy was contagious You did so much in your life in such a short time and you were an inspiration to so many, including me.
You were gone too soon... but you will not be forgotten, our dance community loved you and will continue to love you I will keep you in my heart, and whenever I watch the sunset, I will remember you
Goodbye, friend
Man&#233; Rebelo-Plaut
Friend
August 28, 2020
Such a gentleman even as a young boy boarding my bus, he always had a smile . He gave me cookies that he made with Mom and told me to enjoy . You will be missed by so many but I think you will be watching over all of us God be with the family and know that he was loved by many
Linda Pollock
Friend
August 28, 2020
Dear Jeff & Judy. We are so sorry for your loss. Holding you & your family in our thought & prayers. Sending hugs! Dale & Mary Runkles
Mary Runkles
Friend
August 28, 2020
Judy, Jeff, family and friends, our hearts are breaking for y’all , it is never easy losing a loved one , especially one as talented as Cobey. The farming community is like any other brotherhood , we are there for each other in times or joy or sorrow.

Much love and prayers of comfort ❤
Chris, Kiona, Wyatt, Nathan, and Eaves Black
Farmers
Christopher Black
Friend
August 27, 2020
He was polite, very hard worker. He represented Dance Jam Productions as being a trust worthy man. He was friendly And a great person to work with. I will miss seeing you in Miami. Rest In Peace.
Janie Gorman
Coworker
August 27, 2020
My heart goes out to Cobey’s family & friends. Even though I didn’t know him, obviously he was an incredible person. My deepest condolences to all
Rosemary Gussin
Friend
August 27, 2020
Cobey was an incredibly kind person who always brought happiness and laughter into the room. His family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers.
August 27, 2020
Whenever I saw him at the farm he had a smile. Never seemed to be in a bad mood. I remember being a questioner when his team was practicing for the Life Skills event. He worked so well with his teammates and was supportive of them. He was so smart. I, also, remember the first clean up he organized for Detrick Road. By the end of the day I was whipped but Cobey was still going strong. I will miss him and the energy he brought to everything he did.
Pam Brewer
Neighbor
August 27, 2020
Gonzalo and I are devastated to hear about the loss of Cobey. Wishing his family healing.
Dalene erickson
Coworker
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
The Dance Jam Family is devastated by this huge and sudden loss. Condolences to all that are in mourning.
Dave Moldover
Coworker
