Mrs. Colleen Marie Selby, formerly of Brunswick, MD passed peacefully on April 8, 2019, Ravenwood Nursing Home, in Hagerstown, at 98 years of age. She was born in New Britain, CT on January 18, 1921 to Otto and Anna McKee.



During World War II, she was a "Rosie", working at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Plant, in New Britain, CT. She married Charles Selby and relocated to MD in 1952. Later she worked for Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick for 18 years. She retired in 1983 to care for her husband, until his death in 1992.



She was a 59 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She belonged to American Legion Auxiliary, and North American Rod and Gun Club Hagerstown.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by Br. Charles McKee of Brunswick; Si. Charlotte M. King and Hus. Claude King, of Picayune, MS; in-laws George and Gladys Selby; Br. and Si. in-law Homer and Anna Selby of Brunswick. She is survived by her son Curt Selby ; nephew Chris King, wife Karen and son Daniel of Rougemont, NC.



There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 27, 2019, starting at 11 AM., at Grace Episcopal Church, 114 E. A St., Brunswick, Maryland. Following interment , a reception will be held at the Brunswick American Legion.



Flowers may be sent to through C.M. Bloomers of Brunswick (301-834-8200). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (301-696-0315), or via www.alz.org/maryland . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019