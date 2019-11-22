|
Gerald Eddy passed peacefully on Nov. 9, following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, daughter and her husband, son and his wife, and four wonderful grandchildren. He was always kind, gentle and loving and will be greatly missed.
He graduated with with a BS and DVM from Michigan State and a PhD from Notre Dame. He was an outstanding scientist. His main focus was virus research and development of vaccines for those viruses. For 10 years he directed the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick and for 6 years he developed and directed an AIDs vaccine research program at the Henry M. Jackson research laboratory.
His work took him to laboratories locally such as Walter Reed Army Research and Frederick Cancer Research Center, and also around the world to places such as Europe, South America, Central America and Asia. He was a frequent consultant to the World Health Organization, United Nations, the Surgeon General and many more too numerous to mention. He received many medals, awards, honors and had 81 publications of his research during his long career.
There will be a memorial at Homewood in Frederick and a burial in Arlington National Cemetery in the Spring.
