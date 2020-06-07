Colton Campbell
1993 - 2020
Colton Russell "Colt" Campbell, 27 of Mt. Airy, died suddenly June 4, 2020 at his home. Born November 23, 1993 in Frederick he was the son of Richard W. and Rhonda L. Shoffstall Campbell.

Colt was a graduate of Linganore High School, attending CTC for diesel mechanics. Colt enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, hanging with his friends and turning wrenches.

Surviving are a brother Kenny Campbell and wife Sarah of Mt. Airy, nieces and nephew Karmen, Payton and Garrett of Mt. Airy. Also surviving are grandparents Glennie and Wayne Campbell and Marie Winters, a special friend Sabrina Nelson of Mt. Airy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by a grandfather Russell Shofstall.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, Md., 21701, with a limited number of people in the chapel area while observing social distancing, masks are required.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

