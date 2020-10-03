1/1
Connie Deiuliis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Deiuliis, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her son's residence in Ijamsville, MD. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 9, 1930, in Catania, Sicily, she was the daughter of Antonio Rasa and Demarista (Torre) Rasa. She came by ship to the United States at the age of 21 and landed at Ellis Island, NY. Shortly thereafter, she proudly earned her US Citizenship

Primarily a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she did have a lengthy employment history at Sears Department Stores as a typesetter and signmaker in her early years.

She is survived by her son Vincent R. Deiuliis and wife Terri, her son Robert J. Deiuliis and wife Janice, grandson Michael A Deiuliis, grandaughter Kristin (Deiuliis) Beauchamp, grandson Brandon J. Deiuliis, grandaughter Nicole (Deiuliis) Murphy. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will mourn her passing and celebrate her life in private, at a time and place to be determined.

Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 https://www.hospiceoffrederick.org/donate-support.aspx

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved