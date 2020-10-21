It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Connie Sue Hasty (Sissy to her family), of Hagerstown on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 56 years old. Connie was born on April 27, 1964 not in your typical hospital setting. She actually decided to make her grand debut at the Mt. Airy, MD fire station, much to her mom's surprise. Connie lived most of her childhood in Frederick County growing up first in Middletown MD and then her family moved to Frederick where she attended all her years in school. She was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1982. She played girls field hockey and softball and all of her family knew her as a "tomboy" growing up. She continued her education later and graduated from training in Frederick County as a CNA. She had a passion for taking care of others and this career suited her perfectly. Connie married and had two children that were everything to her. Matthew Hasty of Hagerstown and Sarah Hasty of Cascade. Her children were her pride and joy. She beamed whenever she spoke of them. Being a mom to them was her greatest achievement in life. Connie's passions included lots of outdoor activities. She loved fishing and one of her favorite places was Devil's Backbone park in Boonsboro that she had gone to from the time she was a small child with her family. Connie also loved her cats. She has had a few over the years but her last one was Misty. Connie loved bicycling and her favorite holiday was Christmas. Her smile and laughter could cheer up anyone having a bad day. Connie was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. Connie is survived by her two children, Matthew Hasty of Hagerstown and Sarah Hasty of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and her partner Kayla Kohutiak, her mother Shirley Yoe of Jefferson, MD, her sister Marie Stull and husband Rick of New Oxford, PA, her sister Carolyn Bledsoe of Tampa, FL, her brother Randy Ellis and wife Bonnie of Jefferson MD, half sister Brenda Crites and husband Mackie of Moorefield, WV. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also a mention to her longtime dear friend Robert Marquart of Hagerstown MD. Connie attended the Presbyterian Church of Hagerstown and she knew her Lord as her Saviour. Connie is preceded in death by her Father Maynard Lee Ellis, her Stepmother Jenny Ellis, her Stepfather Harry Warner Yoe (Sonny), her sister Debra Cross, her niece Kristen White. Connie's wishes were to be cremated and the family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring 2021 near her birthday. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society
