Connie L. (Michael) Fuhrman
Connie L. (Michael) Fuhrman, 68 of Hanover passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Ronald B. Fuhrman.

Born February 7, 1952 in Frederick, MD, she was a daughter of the late Harvey E. and Thelma M. (Harris) Michael.

Connie is fondly remembered as a fantastic cook and baker, and was especially known for her fruitcakes and Christmas sugar cookies. She also enjoyed crafting. Most of all, she was a very proud grandmother and loved her family dearly.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Fuhrman is survived by her son, Nathan E. Fuhrman of Hanover; her daughter, Jessica M. Rowley and her husband, Matt of Thurmont, MD; 3 grandchildren: Tristan, Elena and Evan; 2 sisters: Doris M. Cornett (wife of the late James) and Barbara J. Little (wife of the late Stephen), as well as many other loving family members.

A funeral service to celebrate Connie's life will be held in private.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association; 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900; Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
