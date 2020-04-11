|
|
Connie Marie (Adams) Nusbaum, 75, of Frederick, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Harry C. Nusbaum.
Connie was born on May 23, 1944, in Middletown, Maryland to the late Leroy and Mary "Isabel" Adams. She enjoyed helping on her family dairy farm in her earlier years and also worked at Sear's in Frederick prior to retiring. The spring and summer seasons were her favorite with the trees and flowers blooming. She loved watching the humming birds visit and she even named them. She also loved spoiling her dog Mindy. Connie always looked forward to spending time at family gatherings, cooking and giving everyone hugs. She especially loved her grandsons and attending their baseball games.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Burtner, and brothers Franklin Ross Adams and LeRoy A. (Sonny) Adams, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry Nusbaum, two children Wayne Nusbaum of Frederick and Lorrie Phelps and husband Shaun of Frederick, two Grandchildren, Travis Phelps and wife Allison, and Thomas Phelps and girlfriend Grace Mayer and one Great Grandson Jace Phelps.
She is also survived by her sisters Linda Shifflett and husband Ed of Frederick, Janet L. Shoemaker and husband Tom of Frederick, Diane Smith and husband O'Lamar (Boe) of Mount Airy, June Wilson of Middletown, brothers Richard Adams and Fiancee Nina Phillips of Middletown and Mark Adams and wife Darlah of Middletown and many nieces and nephews and family friends.
A private service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020