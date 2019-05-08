Mrs. Connie Conard Oden 94, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home. Born in Middletown on August 19, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara Brane Royer.



Connie had worked as a sales clerk for Routzahn's Department Store, and also as a school crossing guard and at Price Electric. She was a member of the Rainbowe Belles.



She had a great lover for Andi her dog.



Surviving are her children, Robert L. L. Pellicot and wife Kathy, of Frederick and Vicki L. Thomas, of Frederick, three grandchildren, Robert L. L. "Rob" Pellicot III and wife Paula, of Frederick, Neil A. Pellicot and wife Elizabeth, of Jefferson and David I. "Tommy" Thomas and wife Jami, of Frederick, two great grandchildren, Clayton and Lane, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband's, Robert L. L. Pellicot and Russell V. Oden and a daughter-in-law, Beverly A. Pellicot.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2019