Connie Sines
Connie Ann Sines, 59, of Middletown passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of William Kenneth Sines. Born in Frederick on December 31, 1960, she was the daughter of Maurice E. and Pauline V. Bradshaw.

Connie enjoyed visiting the Ocean, Lancaster, PA, and joining in on family gatherings.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, William Sines and wife Cindy, Wayne Sines, siblings, David Bradshaw and wife Robin, Donald Strite, Margaret Bradshaw, Barbara Wiles and husband Michael, nieces, Sadi Wiles, Amanda Rudy, Misty Kline, Michelle Benedict, nephews, Daniel Wiles, Devin Griffith, and special cousin Jessie Lewis. She will be greatly missed by many additional nieces, nephews, and family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
