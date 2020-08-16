1/1
Connie Sines
1960 - 2020
Connie Ann Sines, 59, of Middletown passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of William Kenneth Sines. Born in Frederick on December 31, 1960, she was the daughter of Maurice E. and Pauline V. Bradshaw.

Connie enjoyed visiting the Ocean, Lancaster, PA, and joining in on family gatherings.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, William Sines and wife Cindy, Wayne Sines, siblings, David Bradshaw and wife Robin, Donald Strite, Margaret Bradshaw, Barbara Wiles and husband Michael, nieces, Sadi Wiles, Amanda Rudy, Misty Kline, Michelle Benedict, nephews, Daniel Wiles, Devin Griffith, and special cousin Jessie Lewis. She will be greatly missed by many additional nieces, nephews, and family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
I will always remember Connie from when I lived in the neighborhood. Always very friendly and kind. She will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with you Billy, Wayne, And family.
Todd Haynes
Neighbor
August 17, 2020
My love and prayers are with you, Billy and Wayne, and your family. God bless you and keep you during this very hard time.
Jean Fish
Teacher
August 17, 2020
Donald Dillow
August 16, 2020
She will be missed
Virginia Luthardt
Family
August 16, 2020
Prayers. Sorry for your loss
Linda Troxell
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Very sorry for your loss you are in our prayers
Daniel and Cricket Fraley
Friend
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
mary molden
August 16, 2020
Connie was always a great aunt I remember when I was little she would always keep me she will be missed so much by so many always in my heart love chrystal sines (walters)
Chrystal Sines (walters)
Family
August 16, 2020
This Connie was a true blessing to our neighborhood. Always smiling and always a kind word. She will surely be missed. My prayers go out to the family for peace and comfort.
Darlene Posey
