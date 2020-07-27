1/1
Conrad "Buzz" Wagerman
1937 - 2020
Conrad Brawner "Buzz" Wagerman, 83, of Fairfield, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 2, 1937 in Emmitsburg, MD, he was the son of the late John and Mary Edith (Brawner) Wagerman. He was the devoted husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Chapman) Wagerman. They were married for 47 years.

Buzz was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was the owner and operator of Wagerman Concrete in Gettysburg for over 30 years and was previously employed with Chester Chapman Excavating for 20 years. Buzz enjoyed traveling, shooting pool, going to carnivals, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Dottie, are brother, Jerry Wagerman and Ruth of Fairfield, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a young sister, Mary Wagerman and a brother, Ronald Wagerman.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31st at Elias Lutheran Cemetery, 100 W. North Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD.

Memorial contributions in Buzz's name may be made to St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elias Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Jones
