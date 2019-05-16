Constance Adena Crookshank, 83, of Frederick, residing in Boonsboro, passed away on May 14, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Roy D. Crookshank. Born January 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Emma (Rippeon) Wingett.



Constance was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, "Tiny but Mighty" was how she was affectionately known. She was a hardworking, kind, good hearted, compassionate woman who put her family and others first. She began working at the age of 16 at Sagner Sewing Factory in Frederick, a job she held for 18 years before opening her own commercial cleaning company. She loved animals and wildflowers.



She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Cheryl and her daughter, Debbie and husband John. Grandchildren; Mark, Jr., Michael, and Emily and brother-in-law Robert Shafer, as well as several other family members and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters; Mary Garber and Margaret Shafer and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Garber.



Funeral services are private. To view the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2019