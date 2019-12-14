Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787

Constance Elaine Handley, 58, of Union Bridge, Maryland, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster following a battle with cancer.

Born February 20, 1961 in Keymar, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edgar "Jazz" Wilson and Doris (Pittenger) Wilson. She was the loving wife of Robert A. Handley.

Consta (Connie) loved playing BINGO especially at Walkersville Vol. Fire Company, enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and Western movies. She was a N.Y. Giants fan and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. She was a member of Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church. She was a very hard working and dedicated employee at EVAPCO in Taneytown for over 24 years. She would help anyone in need and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband Rob are son, Michael S. Raezer and wife Melissa of Gettysburg; daughter, Jessica E. Gernand and husband Jason of Acworth, GA; grandchildren, Kaiya and Jordan Raezer and Alex and Cameron Gernand; siblings, Delores, Francis "Hank", Rocky, Author, Sr., Richard, John, Connie, George and Sam Wilson, Annie Stitely, and Beatrice Redding; mother-in-law, Gloria Handley; sister-in-law, Michelle Cunningham; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 8:00 p.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with Rev. Jade Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walkersville Vol. Fire Department, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
