Constance (Connie) Lou Mandley (Snyder), 72, of Mt. Airy, MD and formerly of Zephyr Hills, FL passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Westminster Rehabilitation Center following a battle with an extended illness.



Connie was born in Endicott, NY on September 29, 1946 to Helen and Charles Snyder. The family relocated to Alexandria, VA where Connie grew up with her sisters Melanie and Robin and her brother Buddy (deceased).



She spent most of her adult years living in Maryland where she worked in various roles including in-home daycare provider and as a manager for Giant food in Wheaton, MD. Connie loved spending time with her family, was quick with a joke, loved music of all genres, and would entertain her grandchildren endlessly by making up lyrics to the latest pop or rap song. She was always willing to help someone in need and generous almost to a fault.



She is preceded in death by her mother Helen Snyder her father Charles Snyder, her brother Buddy Snyder, son Morgan Mandley and grandson Dominick Gonzalez.



She is survived by her son Charles (Chuck) Mitchell and his wife Ann of Mt. Airy, MD, her daughter Michelle Fletcher (Mitchell), of Taylorsville, MD and her daughter Alexandra (Alex) Lopez (Mandley) and her husband Andy Lopez of Bristow, VA as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion at 801 Prospect Rd, Mt Airy, MD on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on July 2, 2019